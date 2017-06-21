Jet.com and R/GA Win Cannes' Media Grand Prix for 'Innovating Saving'

Most Popular

Jet.com and R/GA's New York office won the Grand Prix for Media for the e-commerce startup's audacious "Innovating Saving" campaign.

WHAT IT IS: One highlight of the campaign was hijacking the Super Bowl, without paying Super Bowl TV ad prices, by doing an online commercial for Jet.com's own "super bowls". Key words and tagging made that spot more relevant than real Super Bowl ads. Other ads showed cost-saving ideas that didn't work, like having a robot wrap things. And Jet.com, which was bought by Walmart last year for $3.3 billion, even told people to rethink what they shell out for the holidays, suggesting that they peg spending on friends and family to the social-media "likes" they gave. Jet.com has more than seven million registered users.

WHY IT WON: "It was a retailer startup that grew amazingly," said Mike Cooper, president of the media jury and worldwide CEO of PHD Worldwide. "It was a media intensive campaign with fantastic social media and search insight that lets them play with the big brands without massive investment. The media reinforces the brand promise, and helped build the brand quickly."

TRENDS: Cooper said the work they judged reflected trends around the world, including cyber warfare, gaming, fake news, artificial intelligence, machine learning and gender equality. President Trump, he said, featured in more than one entry.