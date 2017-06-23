Burnett's Van Gogh's Bedrooms Nabs Creative Effectiveness Prize

Credit: Airbnb

Just days after Publicis Groupe declared a moratoruim on awards including Cannes next year, one of its agencies -- Leo Burnett Chicago -- claimed a Grand Prix for Creative Effectiveness for its Van Gogh's Bedrooms exhibit for the Art Institute of Chicago. The buzzworthy effort gave people the chance to rent a reproduction of Vincent van Gogh's bedroom for a night, driving huge visitor gains.

WHAT IT IS: Art lovers could use Airbnb to rent a reconstructed 3D replica of the bedroom of the artist. Jury president Jonathan Mildenhall praised the effort for using creativity to introduce a broader and younger demographic to the Art Institute.

WHY IT WON: The Creative Effectiveness Lion recognizes campaigns that "demonstrate hard results over the long term." The Van Gogh campaign lured 133,000 visitors in incremental attendance, driving $2 million in incremental revenue, Mildenhall said.

THE JURY: Mildenhall described it as Cannes Lion's "most diverse jury ever," spanning gender ethnicity, cultural and sexual orientation diversity.

CONTROVERSY OR CLEAR WINNER? Top contenders included two Gold-winning campaigns: "Swedish Number" campaign by Ingo Stockholm and Burger King's "McWhopper" by Y&R NZ Auckland.

OTHER NOTABLE NEWS: Mildenhall is the CMO for Airbnb which ran a co-promotion with the effort. Asked if that posed a conflict, he said "Airbnb is really just a platform" and is "considered a media channel for certain brands."