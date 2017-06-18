'Meet Graham' Takes First Cannes Grand Prix

The first Cannes Grand Prix goes to 'Meet Graham' from the Transport Accident Commission, Victoria by Clemenger BBDO Melbourne.

Graham, the grotesquely fascinating rendering of how a human body would need to be built to survive a car crash, took home the Health & Wellness Grand Prix at Lions Health, the opener at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. The category awarded 65 Lions in total.

Among the U.S. gold winners in the category were Martin Agency's "The World's Biggest Asshole," for Donate Life, and McCann, New York's "TV Doctors of America" for Cigna.

McCann was also a big winner in the Pharma category, with its Immunity Charm effort for the Ministry of Public Health, Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, created by its New Dehli office. The campaign -- which cleverly used a local tradition of a charm bracelet to add special beads to signal physicians what immunizations a child has received -- won four golds but fell short of a Grand Prix, as none were awarded in the category.

The effort, however, did win a Lions Health Grand Prix for Good.