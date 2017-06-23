Ogilvy South Africa Takes Radio Grand Prix for KFC Campaign

Most Popular
Ogilvy & Mather Johannesburg won the Radio Grand Prix for a campaign that plugged KFC's Double Down sandwich. The agency took the top prize for the second consecutive year after winning in 2016 for KFC work.
WHAT IT IS: Radio ads plugged the limited-time offer by using voices to portray small moments of sadness, like when you ask people to cheer but no one returns the favor. Then the ads state that the "saddest thing of all" is when the Double Down goes off market.
WHY IT WON: Jury president Mario D'Andrea, president-chief creative at Dentsu in Brazil, praised the agency for turning out a creative campaign from a run-of-the mill brief for a promotional item.
OTHER NOTABLE NEWS: D'Andrea was quizzed about possible concerns about rewarding a KFC campaign two years in a row. But he said it would be unfair to exclude it just because it had won before.