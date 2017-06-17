You're Taking What? The Weirdest Things People Are Bringing to Cannes

Ad Age spoke to some of your advertising and communications industry peers to ask them about the weirdest things they bring.

Cindy Gustafson

FASHION TAPE

Cindy Gustafson, chief strategy officer, Mindshare North America: Hollywood Fashion Tape. It's small, clear tape you use to hold any piece of fabric in place, including a plunging neckline. The last thing any of us want is a wardrobe malfunction with a client.

Frederic Bonn

BATTERY PACK

Frederic Bonn, executive creative director, iCrossing: I'm never at the festival without my enormous external battery pack. I may look like a total nerd, but I'm always reachable to people on the ground and work back home. I even have a mini version I take out with me to events and parties at night.

Barby Siegel

ENERGY BALLS

Barby Siegel, CEO, Zeno Group: Homemade energy balls ... truly. They are raw and clean to combat the extra eating and festivities. Good for a boost anytime.

Madonna Badger

BLOW-UP DOLL

Madonna Badger, chief creative officer, Badger & Winters: Blow-up doll. You never know when you are going to need one to protest someone treating women as objects.

Jonah Disend

SWATCH

Jonah Disend, founder- CEO, Redscout: I'm hosting my birthday fete and packing a lot of white Swatches as gifts.

Corinna Falusi

OATMEAL

Corinna Falusi, chief creative officer, Mother New York: I always travel with oatmeal. Who wouldn't? It's the best thing in the middle of the night when you wake up hungry and jet-lagged.

Tom Morton

DIY DJ GEAR

Tom Morton, senior VP-strategy, R/GA: A stereo breakout cable. I throw a $10 stereo breakout cable into my bag, so I can hook up a laptop to any venue's mixing console or sound system—and behold, we have the makings of a tolerable DJ set. I've played impromptu sets in bars, beaches and boats, and will play the fifth annual Balearic or Baloney unofficial off-Croisette party.

Jane Lin-Baden

TANNING LOTION

Jane Lin-Baden, APAC CEO, Isobar: Self-tanning lotion because we will be locked in a dark room for judging. If I don't go back tanned, no one would believe I spent a week at Cannes.

Headshots courtesy of companies; Product images courtesy of brands; Background image: iStock