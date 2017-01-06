Ad Age Ahead Video: Why Data Is the New Natural Resource

Most Popular

Marketers today aren't just brand stewards, they are responsible for bringing in new revenue, and one of their key tools -- or as Joanna Peña-Bickley puts it, "natural resources"-- is data.

In a discussion with Ad Age Publisher Josh Golden conducted in the Girls Lounge at CES, Ms. Peña-Bickley, global chief creative officer of IBM IX, said that we are in the nascent stages of a third industrial revolution and that it's imperative for marketers to make their brand compatible with a connected future. "Time is the new currency," she said. Marketers need to "give it back in some way or make it more valuable."

And while the automation revolution is driving change, it's important to remember one thing, said Ms. Peña-Bickley: "Technology needs to be put in service of the human." See the full interview below.