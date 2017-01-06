The Coolest Gadgets and Gizmos From CES

For the first time in several years, spending on smartphones, tablets, TVs and computers will account for less than half of all consumer tech revenue, according to the Consumer Technology Association, as ample opportunity grows even further for makers of smart underwear, robots and odor-emitting alarm clocks.

Increased enthusiasm for connected devices and other emerging technologies will propel consumer spending for electronic products to $292 billion this year, up $4.8 billion from the previous year, the CTA said in a report released this week at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Fueling growth will be digital assistant devices and 4K TVs. Digital assistant products are expected to generate $608 million in revenue this year, up 36% from the previous year. Ultra high-def panels that feature significantly improved picture quality will generate $14.6 billion in 2017, up 38% year-over-year.

Here, we look at some of the coolest such tech seen at CES.