The Coolest Gadgets and Gizmos From CES

For the first time in several years, spending on smartphones, tablets, TVs and computers will account for less than half of all consumer tech revenue, according to the Consumer Technology Association, as ample opportunity grows even further for makers of smart underwear, robots and odor-emitting alarm clocks.
Increased enthusiasm for connected devices and other emerging technologies will propel consumer spending for electronic products to $292 billion this year, up $4.8 billion from the previous year, the CTA said in a report released this week at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
Fueling growth will be digital assistant devices and 4K TVs. Digital assistant products are expected to generate $608 million in revenue this year, up 36% from the previous year. Ultra high-def panels that feature significantly improved picture quality will generate $14.6 billion in 2017, up 38% year-over-year.
Here, we look at some of the coolest such tech seen at CES.
Kuri
Kuri is the most adorable service robot to look after your pets. Created by Mayfield Robotics, Kuri has a camera that you can use to check on things in your house while you're away. Kuri can also respond to head movements like nods, facial expressions and sound. The robot is about 20 inches tall and weighs about 13 pounds. Photo credit: Business Wire.
Razer Project Valerie
The folks over at Razer may have gone overboard with this one: A portable laptop with three screens displaying 4K video. The internal components of this laptop are also on steroids, featuring the most high end graphics card available. Photo credit: Razer via PRNewswire.
LG OLED TV
For about three years now, LG has been king with its OLED display. The company is constantly experimenting with improving the technology and has now introduced a panel that's about as thin as a credit card. Its showroom was one of the most packed at CES, as onlookers stood motionless before the TV's picture quality. Photo credit: LG.
Sony OLED TV
Previously, only LG was selling OLED displays in the U.S., but it looks like it will have some company with Sony, who debuted its new OLED TVs at CES. Photo credit: Sony Electronics.
Sensorwake Oria
Scented oils became a bit of a craze in the last year. The Sensorwake Oria aims to help users relax and improve quality of sleep by releasing scents. The device also acts as an alarm clock, but with smells, not sound. Photo credit: Sensorwake.
Spartan Smart Underwear
Men concerned about losing sperm count due to smartphone radiation finally have a possible solution, Spartan underwear designed to protect against just that challenge. The product was promoted by men at CES of all shapes and sizes. Photo credit: Spartan via Vimeo.
Hover Camera Passport
Hover Camera Passport is this author's favorite gadget of CES, and it's something marketers should experiment with for creating content. It's a drone about as big as a hardcover book that follows you while shooting 4K video. To get a better idea of its capabilities, check out this YouTube video. Photo credit: Hover Camera via YouTube.
LG Airport Guide Robot
LG has developed another cute robot, this one to help people at airports. It can tell someone how far and where their gate is or even take them to the right place. But don't expect to see the robot in the U.S.: It's only being deployed in South Korea. Photo credit: LG Electronics USA.
Prophix by Onvi
Even toothbrushes are getting smarter. The Prophix by Onvi has a camera built into it, providing a solution for anyone who was yearning for a much deeper look into their mouth. Video is displayed through an app on the user's smartphone. The device can also take pictures to track oral health. Photo credit: Onvi.