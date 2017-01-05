CES: Harman Wants to Come Along in Your Self-Driving Car

Most Popular

Most think of acoustics when they hear the name Harman Kardon, but the company also wants its consumers to think of cars, too.

Harman is at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas to unveil what it believes is the future of automobiles. If autonomous cars are inevitable, as Harman CMO Ralph Santana believes, the company wants to position itself as the premium partner for a vehicular experience that only requires users to sit back and relax.

The company is also introducing a Microsoft Cortana enabled smart speaker later this year. At CES, Lenovo announced its smart speaker, which includes Harman speakers.

Here, Mr. Santana explains how Harman has positioned itself and how it works with its partners.

Produced by Scott Stern.