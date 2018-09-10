The Top 5 most creative brand ideas you need to know about now

Welcome to the Creativity top 5 most innovative brand ideas of the week.

At number five, Australia's wool producers present a dystopian vision of a world shrouded in unnatural fibers. The cinematic spot from TBWA Sydney does an impressive amount of worldbuilding, following a runner as she escapes the confines of concrete and smog.

At number four, Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino, adds an addendum to his "Feels Like Summer" music video with a spot for Adidas animated in the same style. The brand ambassador and co-creator directed the ad, which picks up where the music video left off, with Glover walking through the door.

At number three, Australian shop The Monkeys creates a hard-hitting spot for Berlei brand sports bras. Digitally animated breasts replace the ball in games of tennis, basketball, soccer and other high-impact sports in a pitch for more supportive underwear that's a bit painful to watch.

At number two, a school play becomes an epic rendition of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" worthy of Live Aid. The spot is a partnership between U.K. brands John Lewis and Waitrose, created by Adam&Eve/DDB, and features an imaginative, kid-friendly interpretation of the lyrics that turns the ballad into a confrontation with space invaders.

And, at number one, Nike makes its position clear. Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick narrates an inspiring 2-minute short film featuring Serena Williams, LeBron James and athletes who have overcome adversity to achieve. The spot by Wieden & Kennedy doesn't shy away from controversy. "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything," Kaepernick says, referencing his kneeling protests during the national anthem, which may well have cost him his career.

That's it for the Top 5. Make sure to check out more of the best ideas in brand creativity at adage.com/creativity.