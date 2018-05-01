Conde Nast unveils OTT channels in penthouse presentation

Pam Drucker Mann presents at the 2018 Conde Nast Digital Newfront. Credit: Conde Nast via Twitter

Conde Nast unveiled its plans for three over-the-top channels at a $60 million penthouse in downtown Manhattan (home to the biggest living room in the borough), which was the site of its NewFront presentation on Tuesday afternoon.

A dedicated Wired channel will debut later this year, followed by channels for Bon Appetit and GQ. They will be available on Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire.

Conde Nast is bringing back 35 of its series and has more than 60 digital video pilots in production this year. New pilots include Glamour's "Money Tours," which examines the day in the life of women living within a range of budgets; GQ's "Don't be That Guy," which features famous women giving men life advice as the try to improve the world one guy at a time; and "Moral Code" from Wired, which examines awkward moral questions surrounding new technologies.

Its Snapchat Show, "TrueCrime/Uncovered," was renewed for a second season. The show debuted in March, with the first three episodes that have already run fully sponsored. The show has generated over 10 million viewers, according to Conde Nast and three more episodes are being produced for this season.

Conde Nast will also reimagine four of its digital series for Snapchat. And it's expanding its partnership with Google's virtual reality platform Daydream with new episodes of its "Closests" series and several other series in development.

The new OTT expansion "brings the quality of Condé Nast to next-gen consumers on new platforms, and in new ways," Pamela Drucker Mann, chief revenue and marketing officer, Condé Nast, said in a statement.

Conde Nast will allow advertisers to integrate in its top-performing series across its 20 exclusive YouTube channels through its new Collaborations ad product. It will also connect brands with its social communities on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter through its Amplify program.