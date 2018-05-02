Hulu users can now download content to watch offline (ads included)

'The Handmaid's Tale' Credit: Hulu

Hulu subscribers will now be able to download content to watch on the go.

It's a function that ad-free Netflix has been offering for some time, but Hulu's move means advertisers will now have the chance to reach consumers even when they're watching without an internet connection: The downloadable content will include ads, the company said during its NewFront presentation at the newly renamed Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday morning.

Hulu will also begin selling ads in its live TV service later this quarter, in addition to the commercials that networks already run, giving advertisers the ability to insert their ads on short notice or direct specific messages to certain households. The capability will begin with certain cable channels and expand to additional live content over the following months.

YouTube also said earlier this week that it would begin selling ads in its live TV service, like Hulu using some of the two minutes of commercial time per hour provided to TV distributors.

Hulu now boasts more than 20 million U.S. subscribers to its on-demand service, up from 17 million in January.

It's been helped by the success of the critically acclaimed drama "The Handmaid's Tale," which was just renewed for a third season.

Hulu also picked up "Four Weddings and a Funeral" from Mindy Kaling and "Ramy," a comedy series based on the life of Ramy Youssef. It also unveiled a new horror series, "Into The Dark."

And it will be the exclusive streaming home to ABC's breakout hit "The Good Doctor."

Hulu also struck a deal with DreamWorks Animation. As part of the deal, it will be the exclusive streaming home in the U.S. to future theatrical releases beginning in 2019, including "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," "Boss Baby 2," and "Trolls 2."

Hulu will use Nielsen's Digital Ad Ratings (DAR) as its official currency. Advertisers can use DAR to measure, guarantee and report campaign audience delivery across all desktop, mobile and connected devices.