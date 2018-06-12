Lee Clow, Anselmo Ramos headline Ad Age Small Agency Conference

Lee Clow (l.) and Anselmo Ramos Credit: courtesy

Two celebrated creatives headline Ad Age's Small Agency Conference in July: Lee Clow, global director of Media Arts, TBWA, and Anselmos Ramos, former co-founder of David, now with his own startup, Gut.

As part of a two-day event aimed at helping small agencies survive and thrive, they'll discuss the growing pains and hurdles they overcame in founding their shops.

This year's event is geared to give hands-on advice tailored specifically to small agencies—a Management Practitioners forum, held with the 4A's, for instance, will look at how to define what your agency stands for and how to promote your shop—and will allow for peer-to-peer sharing and a healthy dose of inspiration. Other topics include: succession planning; whether or not to sell your agency; how to maintain culture as you grow; how to be paid fairly; and how to attract major clients.

Also, Aaron Walton, founder of Walton Issaacson, will present with Mindy Hamilton, senior VP of global partnerships and marketing, Marvel Entertainment, on the successful integration of Lexus into the runaway blockbuster "Black Panther." DCX Growth Accelerator, the shop that got on the radar with buzzy activist stunts like the Trump Hut, will discuss how they do it. Fancy, a women's-focused New York boutique, will tell us how they landed their signature client—sex toy company Lion's Den.

Among other participants and panelists will be: Jean Grabow, managing partner, Dailey; Ahmad Islam CEO-managing partner, Ten35; Sharon Napier, CEO, Partners & Napier; Nancy Hill, founder, Media Sherpas; Cindy Judge, president and CEO, SRG; Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and PR officer, Ally Financial; Avi Dan, founder, Avidan Strategies; Patrick Kelly, founder and managing director, and BarrettSF; and Jeremiah Smith, senior manager of associate brand, Walmart. More speakers are still being confirmed.

And there will be fun, too: a storytelling game conducted by Christine Blackburn, producer and host of Story Worthy Media, followed by our Small Agency Awards ceremony, which recognizes the best of the best small shops.

To sign up for this can't-miss event, which will be held July 17 and 18 at the Marina del Rey Marriott, Marina del Rey, California, go here.