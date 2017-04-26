Deadline Extended for Small Agency Awards Contest

Most Popular

Do you know a small agency that is doing groundbreaking work? It's not too late to enter the Ad Age Small Agency Awards contest.

We are extending the deadline for our Small Agency Awards, which uncover and honor small, independent agencies that are producing innovative and exciting work. These teams strategize and execute groundbreaking ideas to compete with work done by some of advertising's oldest, largest, and most sought-after partners.

The competition is stiff. Each year more and more work comes in to be judged and the caliber of entries gets even more impressive. The reward is big. Past winners include Bailey Lauerman; Baldwin&, Via, Rockfish, O'Keefe, Reinhard & Paul and Zulu Alpha Kilo.

The submision site is now open and can be found here. A list of last year's honorees can be found here.

Winners of this year's contest will be announced at our Small Agency Conference & Awards, July 18 and 19 in Nashville, a two-day event with dynamic speakers, provocative panels, discussions of work and issues common to small agencies. The agenda includes "marriage counseling" for agencies and clients; why the industry sucks at diversity and what to do about it; how shops are changing up their revenue streams by selling cars, coffee and cannabis; Behind the Work sessions on hot new campaigns and more. Tickets will go on sale beginning Monday May 1.

The new deadline for entries for this year's Small Agency Awards is Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 11:59pm EST.