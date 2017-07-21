Small Agency Conference Video: Don't Get Swindled When You Invest in IP

"Sometimes agency folks are too nice, and too naive, and don't realize they're getting swindled until it's too late," said Eric DeMaso, global chief marketing officer at Anomaly, in this quick primer on investing in intellectual property, filmed at Ad Age's annual Small Agency Conference.
Also from the conference, Barton F. Graf's Jeff Benjamin delivered 3 brisk tips on surviving advertising, Kastner & Partner's Brandon Rochon explained how small agencies should invest in start-ups and Sean McInerney, the tech VP at tech-savvy agency Huge, provided some concise thoughts on tech investing.