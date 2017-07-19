×
Small Agency Conference and Awards

Terri & Sandy, Eleven Win Top Small Agency Awards

By Published on .

The Terri & Sandy team.
The Terri & Sandy team. Credit: Terri & Sandy

New York-based agency Terri & Sandy was honored Wednesday night as Ad Age's Small Agency of the Year, an annual award celebrating the best shop with fewer than 150 employees.

The Ad Age Small Agency Awards, held this year in Nashville, salutes innovative campaigns from small shops and includes panels with the category's leaders. The conference launched in 2009 to ensure that imaginative campaigns and brand ideas from small shops receive the recognition they deserve.

Eleven, based in San Francisco, took silver in the Agency of the Year category. The complete list of winners can be found below, and profiles of the winning agencies will be published in the July 31 edition of Ad Age.

"It is, of course, a cliché to say that good things come in small packages. But clichés exist for a reason. These finalists are nimble, innovative and—stop me if you've heard this before—shatter silos," said Ad Age Editor Brian Braiker. "They're also taking on projects, creating brands and launching products in ways that fundamentally redefine what it means to be an agency. There has never been a more exciting time to be at a smaller shop. And these are the best of the lot."

Terri & Sandy is no stranger to Small Agency honors. The shop was named the Northeast's top agency in 2015 and placed silver in last year's Pro Bono Campaign of the Year. The agency nearly doubled its revenue from 2015 ($8 million) to 2016 ($13.6 million), both record years for the shop, and expects to collect $19 million this year, helping it land clients such as Wyndham Hotels, Avon and BJ's Wholesale Club. The women-led shop was founded by Sandy Greenberg and Terri Meyer.

Eleven, whose clients include Apple, Lyft and Virgin America, thrived in helping brands stand out and define their categories. Promoting Virgin America's First Class cabin, the shop made a one-of-a-kind pair of sneakers (boasting WiFi and moodlighting), and sold them for $97,000 on eBay. That money was given to charity and, with zero media spending, the airline saw 338,000,000 media impressions and an increase in online booking traffic.

The top International Small Agency honor went to Zulu Alpha Kilo, last year's Agency of the Year. Clients of the Toronto-based shop include Whirlpool, Stella Artois and Uber.

See the full list of winners below:

Small Agency of the Year
Gold: Terri & Sandy, New York
Silver: Eleven, San Francisco
1-10 Employees
Gold: Circus Maximus, New York
Silver: Greatest Common Factory, Austin, Texas
11-75 Employees
Gold: Camp + King, San Francisco, Calif
Silver: NA Collective, New York
76-150 Employees
Gold: McGarrah Jesse, Austin, Texas
Silver: Wongdoody, Seattle, Wash.
Northeast
Gold: Noble People, New York
Silver: DCX Growth Accelerator, Brooklyn, N.Y.
Midwest
Gold: Escape Pod, Chicago, Ill.
Silver: Distillery Project, Chicago, Ill.
Southeast
Gold: Humanaut, Chattanooga, Tenn.
Silver: The Variable, Winston-Salem, N.C.
Southwest
Gold: Amélie Company, Denver
Silver: 3Headed Monster, Dallas
West
Gold: Giant Spoon, Los Angeles
Silver (tie): Barrett SF, San Francisco
Silver (tie): Duncan Channon, San Francisco
Northwest
Gold: Spawn Ideas, Anchorage, Alaska
Silver: North, Portland, Ore.
International
Gold: Zulu Alpha Kilo, Toronto
Silver: 101, London
Campaign of the Year - Integrated
Gold: Microsoft Xbox, "Dead Rising 4" (gnet, Los Angeles)
Silver: Cineplex, "A Balloon for Ben" (Zulu Alpha Kilo, Toronto)
Campaign of the Year - Digital
Gold: P&G, "We See Equal" (Badger & Winters, New York)
Silver: Heineken, "Desperados Bass Drop" (We Are Pi, Amsterdam)
Campaign of the Year - Pro Bono
Gold: Barba Men's Grooming Boutique, "Pay With Your Balls" (Terri & Sandy, New York)
Silver: "Trump Hut" (DCX Growth Accelerator, New York)
Campaign of the Year - B2B
Gold: #WomenNotObjects (Badger & Winters, New York)
Silver: HP, "The Wolf" (Giant Spoon, New York)
Culture
Gold: Chapter & Verse, New York
Silver: Point It, Seattle

