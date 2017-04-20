Deadline Nears for Small Agency Awards

Most Popular

Each year, the Ad Age Small Agency Awards uncover and honor small, independent agencies that are producing innovative and exciting work. These teams strategize and execute groundbreaking ideas to compete with work done by some of advertising's oldest, largest, and most sought-after partners.

The competition is stiff. Each year more and more work comes in to be judged and the caliber of entries gets even more impressive. The reward is big. Past winners include Bailey Lauerman; Baldwin&, Via, Rockfish, O'Keefe, Reinhard & Paul and Zulu Alpha Kilo.

The submision site can be found here. A list of last year's honorees can be found here.

Winners of this year's contest will be announced at our Small Agency Conference & Awards, July 18 and 19 in Nashville, a two-day event with speakers, panels, discussions of work and issues common to small agencies. More information on the event can be found here.

There is still time to enter: Deadline is Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 11:59pm EST.