All the 2018 Super Bowl Ads Released So Far

Check out every Super Bowl ad that marketers release before the game, with the latest on top:
Budweiser, "Stand by You," Friday, Jan. 26
Budweiser isn't using its Clydesdales mascots for the first Super Bowl since 2001, instead using this 60-second Bud commercial by the agency David to promote Anheuser-Busch InBev's philanthropic water giveaways after natural disasters.
Groupon, "Who Wouldn't," Thursday, Jan. 25
"Girls Trip" star Tiffany Haddish makes a vivid case for supporting local businesses, a mainstay of Groupon's offers, in the brand's first Super Bowl ad since a 2011 misfire that some people thought made fun of charities. The new ad was created by O'Keefe Reinhard & Paul.
Lexus, "Long Live the King," Jan. 25*
Lexus gets an asterisk for pre-releasing its ad but only in extended form, at 60 seconds instead of the 30 seconds it bought in the game. The spot, a tie-in with Marvel's "Black Panther" movie, was created by Lexus' multicultural agency, Walton Isaacson.
Pringles, "Wow," Jan, 25
Bill Hader and a couple film or TV crew guys discover a new way to eat chips in this commercial by Grey New York, one of the few pre-releases that might actually drum up sales on the actual Super Bowl weekend as people buy snacks for the game.
Febreze, "The Only Man Whose Bleep Don't Stink," Jan. 25
Procter & Gamble Co.'s Febreze and Grey New York feature "Dave," a man whose "bleep don't stink," in a bid to build on the humor of its 2017 spot.
Stella Artois, "Taps," Tuesday, Jan. 16
Anheuser-Busch InBev became the first marketer to pre-release its Super Bowl spot with this Stella Artois ad from the agency Mother, starring Matt Damon and promoting Water.org organization, which invests in clean water initiatives for developing countries.