Amazon, Tide Top Ad Age's New Super Bowl Ad Rankings With Morning Consult

Amazon's "Alexa Loses Her Voice" spot was named most entertaining and best overall among marketing pros surveyed by Morning Consult for Ad Age's first Super Bowl ranking—measuring not just entertainment value but brand effectiveness. See full results for every ad below.
In the overall results combining entertainment and effectiveness, "Alexa Loses Her Voice" was followed in the top 5 by Tide's winking "It's a Tide Ad," Tourism Australia's trick play "Dundee," the NFL's "Dirty Dancing" tribute "Touchdown Celebrations to Come" and Budweiser's water-relief message "Stand by You."
The top 5 in the individual categories were similar but not identical: In effectiveness, Jeep's "Anti-Manifesto" bumped the NFL's "Touchdown Celebrations" from the top 5. Among the top entertainers, Toyota's Paralympics-themed "Good Odds" displaced "Stand by You."
The inaugural Ad Age Super Bowl Ad Rank With Morning Consult was conducted online from Feb. 2 through 5, 2018, among 3,956 respondents in the advertising and marketing industry. Each ad was rated between 1 to 10 on effectiveness and entertainment by between 492 and 1,515 respondents.
It found some big differences between ads' entertainment value and what pros thought they did for brands. They ranked Stella Artois' "Taps" spot about safe drinking water No. 7 for brand effectiveness, far higher than the 38th-place showing they gave it for entertainment. Toyota's interfaith "One Team," on the other hand, ranked 17th in entertainment but only 35th for effectiveness.
Ad Age Super Bowl Ad Rank With Morning Consult
Overall
Entertaining
Effective
1
Alexa Loses Her Voice
BrandAmazon Alexa
Score7.93
2
It's a Tide Ad
BrandTide
Score7.69
27
Taps
BrandStella Artois
Score5.90
19
Wow
BrandPringles
Score6.36
12
Anti-Manifesto
BrandJeep
Score6.90
28
The Only Man Whose Bleep Don't Stink
BrandFebreze
Score5.88
48
Built to Serve
BrandRam Trucks
Score4.53
35
You Deserve Better
BrandMonster Products
Score5.62
47
Family Greatly
BrandKraft
Score4.57
37
Who Wouldn't
BrandGroupon
Score5.53
41
Long Live the King
BrandLexus
Score5.15
5
Stand By You
BrandBudweiser
Score7.31
21
Bud Knight
BrandBud Light
Score6.18
20
Ye Olde Pep Talk
BrandBud Light
Score6.28
31
The Perfect Fit
BrandMichelob Ultra
Score5.79
6
Translator
BrandQuicken Loans
Score7.20
30
I Like Beer
BrandMichelob Ultra
Score5.82
17
Jeep Jurassic
BrandJeep
Score6.72
32
Icelandic Vikings
BrandRam Trucks
Score5.77
13
Human
BrandM&Ms
Score6.88
10
Doritos Blaze vs. Mtn Dew Ice Part 1
BrandDoritos
Score6.95
7
Doritos Blaze vs. Mtn Dew Ice Part 2
BrandMtn Dew
Score7.10
3
Dundee
BrandTourism Australia
Score7.61
45
Answering The Call (Justin Timberlake)
BrandVerizon
Score4.83
29
Hope Detector
BrandHyundai
Score5.87
18
Answering The Call
BrandVerizon
Score6.55
4
Touchdown Celebrations to Come
BrandNFL
Score7.38
53
American Factory
BrandWeatherTech
Score3.99
25
Peyton Manning: Vacation Quarterback
BrandUniversal Parks & Resorts
Score5.98
52
Make It Happen
BrandSquarespace
Score4.19
42
The Professional
BrandPersil ProClean
Score4.91
14
#GuacWorld
BrandAvocados from Mexico
Score6.87
34
The Wonder of Us
BrandCoca-Cola
Score5.63
55
Groove
BrandDiet Coke
Score3.58
33
Iceberg
BrandWendy's
Score5.65
49
Giant Skip Ad
BrandIntuit
Score4.29
38
The Road
BrandJeep
Score5.27
46
Thing Under the Bed
BrandTurboTax
Score4.68
43
Noise in the Attic
BrandTurboTax
Score4.88
44
Howie Long
BrandSkechers
Score4.86
22
Feel Something Again
BrandKia
Score6.18
15
This Is Getting Old
BrandETrade
Score6.79
24
This is the Pepsi
BrandPepsi
Score6.03
16
Evelyn
BrandSprint
Score6.77
23
One Team
BrandToyota
Score6.05
36
Mobility for All
BrandToyota
Score5.60
8
Good Odds
BrandToyota
Score7.05
51
Little Ones
BrandT-Mobile
Score4.24
40
Rhett & Link
BrandWix.com
Score5.19
39
5 Senses with Dr Oz
BrandTurkish Airlines
Score5.23
50
Time for an Audible
BrandYouTube
Score4.26
11
It's Another Tide Ad
BrandTide
Score6.94
9
It's Yet Another Tide Ad
BrandTide
Score6.98
26
It's Yet Another Tide Ad Again
BrandTide
Score5.91
54
Be Celebrated
BrandBlacture
Score3.98
1
Alexa Loses Her Voice
BrandAmazon Alexa
Score8.34
4
It's a Tide Ad
BrandTide
Score7.67
38
Taps
BrandStella Artois
Score4.93
25
Wow
BrandPringles
Score6.04
22
Anti-Manifesto
BrandJeep
Score6.31
32
The Only Man Whose Bleep Don't Stink
BrandFebreze
Score5.74
40
Built to Serve
BrandRam Trucks
Score4.86
31
You Deserve Better
BrandMonster Products
Score5.74
47
Family Greatly
BrandKraft
Score4.49
33
Who Wouldn't
BrandGroupon
Score5.55
35
Long Live the King
BrandLexus
Score5.47
14
Stand By You
BrandBudweiser
Score6.91
18
Bud Knight
BrandBud Light
Score6.54
19
Ye Olde Pep Talk
BrandBud Light
Score6.52
23
The Perfect Fit
BrandMichelob Ultra
Score6.31
8
Translator
BrandQuicken Loans
Score7.35
28
I Like Beer
BrandMichelob Ultra
Score5.88
15
Jeep Jurassic
BrandJeep
Score6.89
24
Icelandic Vikings
BrandRam Trucks
Score6.20
7
Human
BrandM&Ms
Score7.39
12
Doritos Blaze vs. Mtn Dew Ice Part 1
BrandDoritos
Score7.11
6
Doritos Blaze vs. Mtn Dew Ice Part 2
BrandMtn Dew
Score7.39
3
Dundee
BrandTourism Australia
Score7.76
49
Answering The Call (Justin Timberlake)
BrandVerizon
Score4.28
30
Hope Detector
BrandHyundai
Score5.77
21
Answering The Call
BrandVerizon
Score6.47
2
Touchdown Celebrations to Come
BrandNFL
Score8.00
55
American Factory
BrandWeatherTech
Score3.36
29
Peyton Manning: Vacation Quarterback
BrandUniversal Parks & Resorts
Score5.83
41
Make It Happen
BrandSquarespace
Score4.84
45
The Professional
BrandPersil ProClean
Score4.67
10
#GuacWorld
BrandAvocados from Mexico
Score7.15
36
The Wonder of Us
BrandCoca-Cola
Score5.43
53
Groove
BrandDiet Coke
Score3.56
43
Iceberg
BrandWendy's
Score4.77
51
Giant Skip Ad
BrandIntuit
Score4.12
39
The Road
BrandJeep
Score4.87
46
Thing Under the Bed
BrandTurboTax
Score4.62
44
Noise in the Attic
BrandTurboTax
Score4.70
50
Howie Long
BrandSkechers
Score4.21
20
Feel Something Again
BrandKia
Score6.52
13
This Is Getting Old
BrandETrade
Score7.04
26
This is the Pepsi
BrandPepsi
Score5.97
16
Evelyn
BrandSprint
Score6.82
17
One Team
BrandToyota
Score6.59
34
Mobility for All
BrandToyota
Score5.50
5
Good Odds
BrandToyota
Score7.54
42
Little Ones
BrandT-Mobile
Score4.81
48
Rhett & Link
BrandWix.com
Score4.45
37
5 Senses with Dr Oz
BrandTurkish Airlines
Score5.31
54
Time for an Audible
BrandYouTube
Score3.39
11
It's Another Tide Ad
BrandTide
Score7.11
9
It's Yet Another Tide Ad
BrandTide
Score7.18
27
It's Yet Another Tide Ad Again
BrandTide
Score5.89
52
Be Celebrated
BrandBlacture
Score3.65
3
Alexa Loses Her Voice
BrandAmazon Alexa
Score7.53
1
It's a Tide Ad
BrandTide
Score7.71
7
Taps
BrandStella Artois
Score6.87
14
Wow
BrandPringles
Score6.69
4
Anti-Manifesto
BrandJeep
Score7.48
25
The Only Man Whose Bleep Don't Stink
BrandFebreze
Score6.03
52
Built to Serve
BrandRam Trucks
Score4.21
36
You Deserve Better
BrandMonster Products
Score5.51
48
Family Greatly
BrandKraft
Score4.66
37
Who Wouldn't
BrandGroupon
Score5.51
46
Long Live the King
BrandLexus
Score4.84
2
Stand By You
BrandBudweiser
Score7.70
31
Bud Knight
BrandBud Light
Score5.81
24
Ye Olde Pep Talk
BrandBud Light
Score6.05
41
The Perfect Fit
BrandMichelob Ultra
Score5.27
6
Translator
BrandQuicken Loans
Score7.05
32
I Like Beer
BrandMichelob Ultra
Score5.76
18
Jeep Jurassic
BrandJeep
Score6.55
40
Icelandic Vikings
BrandRam Trucks
Score5.34
21
Human
BrandM&Ms
Score6.38
10
Doritos Blaze vs. Mtn Dew Ice Part 1
BrandDoritos
Score6.79
8
Doritos Blaze vs. Mtn Dew Ice Part 2
BrandMtn Dew
Score6.82
5
Dundee
BrandTourism Australia
Score7.46
39
Answering The Call (Justin Timberlake)
BrandVerizon
Score5.39
26
Hope Detector
BrandHyundai
Score5.97
15
Answering The Call
BrandVerizon
Score6.63
11
Touchdown Celebrations to Come
BrandNFL
Score6.76
49
American Factory
BrandWeatherTech
Score4.62
22
Peyton Manning: Vacation Quarterback
BrandUniversal Parks & Resorts
Score6.12
55
Make It Happen
BrandSquarespace
Score3.55
42
The Professional
BrandPersil ProClean
Score5.16
16
#GuacWorld
BrandAvocados from Mexico
Score6.60
30
The Wonder of Us
BrandCoca-Cola
Score5.83
54
Groove
BrandDiet Coke
Score3.60
19
Iceberg
BrandWendy's
Score6.53
50
Giant Skip Ad
BrandIntuit
Score4.46
34
The Road
BrandJeep
Score5.67
47
Thing Under the Bed
BrandTurboTax
Score4.74
45
Noise in the Attic
BrandTurboTax
Score5.05
38
Howie Long
BrandSkechers
Score5.50
29
Feel Something Again
BrandKia
Score5.83
20
This Is Getting Old
BrandETrade
Score6.53
23
This is the Pepsi
BrandPepsi
Score6.09
13
Evelyn
BrandSprint
Score6.73
35
One Team
BrandToyota
Score5.52
33
Mobility for All
BrandToyota
Score5.69
17
Good Odds
BrandToyota
Score6.56
53
Little Ones
BrandT-Mobile
Score3.67
27
Rhett & Link
BrandWix.com
Score5.94
43
5 Senses with Dr Oz
BrandTurkish Airlines
Score5.15
44
Time for an Audible
BrandYouTube
Score5.13
12
It's Another Tide Ad
BrandTide
Score6.76
9
It's Yet Another Tide Ad
BrandTide
Score6.79
28
It's Yet Another Tide Ad Again
BrandTide
Score5.93
51
Be Celebrated
BrandBlacture
Score4.31
Source and methodology: Conducted online by Morning Consult for Ad Age from Feb. 2 through Feb. 5, 2018, among 3,956 professionals in the advertising and marketing industry. Between 492-1515 respondents rated each ad.
