Amazon, Tide Top Ad Age's New Super Bowl Ad Rankings With Morning Consult

Amazon's "Alexa Loses Her Voice" spot was named most entertaining and best overall among marketing pros surveyed by Morning Consult for Ad Age's first Super Bowl ranking—measuring not just entertainment value but brand effectiveness. See full results for every ad below.

In the overall results combining entertainment and effectiveness, "Alexa Loses Her Voice" was followed in the top 5 by Tide's winking "It's a Tide Ad," Tourism Australia's trick play "Dundee," the NFL's "Dirty Dancing" tribute "Touchdown Celebrations to Come" and Budweiser's water-relief message "Stand by You."

The top 5 in the individual categories were similar but not identical: In effectiveness, Jeep's "Anti-Manifesto" bumped the NFL's "Touchdown Celebrations" from the top 5. Among the top entertainers, Toyota's Paralympics-themed "Good Odds" displaced "Stand by You."

The inaugural Ad Age Super Bowl Ad Rank With Morning Consult was conducted online from Feb. 2 through 5, 2018, among 3,956 respondents in the advertising and marketing industry. Each ad was rated between 1 to 10 on effectiveness and entertainment by between 492 and 1,515 respondents.

It found some big differences between ads' entertainment value and what pros thought they did for brands. They ranked Stella Artois' "Taps" spot about safe drinking water No. 7 for brand effectiveness, far higher than the 38th-place showing they gave it for entertainment. Toyota's interfaith "One Team," on the other hand, ranked 17th in entertainment but only 35th for effectiveness.

Ad Age Super Bowl Ad Rank With Morning Consult

Overall Entertaining Effective

1 Alexa Loses Her Voice Brand Amazon Alexa Score 7.93 2 It's a Tide Ad Brand Tide Score 7.69 27 Taps Brand Stella Artois Score 5.90 19 Wow Brand Pringles Score 6.36 12 Anti-Manifesto Brand Jeep Score 6.90 28 The Only Man Whose Bleep Don't Stink Brand Febreze Score 5.88 48 Built to Serve Brand Ram Trucks Score 4.53 35 You Deserve Better Brand Monster Products Score 5.62 47 Family Greatly Brand Kraft Score 4.57 37 Who Wouldn't Brand Groupon Score 5.53 41 Long Live the King Brand Lexus Score 5.15 5 Stand By You Brand Budweiser Score 7.31 21 Bud Knight Brand Bud Light Score 6.18 20 Ye Olde Pep Talk Brand Bud Light Score 6.28 31 The Perfect Fit Brand Michelob Ultra Score 5.79 6 Translator Brand Quicken Loans Score 7.20 30 I Like Beer Brand Michelob Ultra Score 5.82 17 Jeep Jurassic Brand Jeep Score 6.72 32 Icelandic Vikings Brand Ram Trucks Score 5.77 13 Human Brand M&Ms Score 6.88 10 Doritos Blaze vs. Mtn Dew Ice Part 1 Brand Doritos Score 6.95 7 Doritos Blaze vs. Mtn Dew Ice Part 2 Brand Mtn Dew Score 7.10 3 Dundee Brand Tourism Australia Score 7.61 45 Answering The Call (Justin Timberlake) Brand Verizon Score 4.83 29 Hope Detector Brand Hyundai Score 5.87 18 Answering The Call Brand Verizon Score 6.55 4 Touchdown Celebrations to Come Brand NFL Score 7.38 53 American Factory Brand WeatherTech Score 3.99 25 Peyton Manning: Vacation Quarterback Brand Universal Parks & Resorts Score 5.98 52 Make It Happen Brand Squarespace Score 4.19 42 The Professional Brand Persil ProClean Score 4.91 14 #GuacWorld Brand Avocados from Mexico Score 6.87 34 The Wonder of Us Brand Coca-Cola Score 5.63 55 Groove Brand Diet Coke Score 3.58 33 Iceberg Brand Wendy's Score 5.65 49 Giant Skip Ad Brand Intuit Score 4.29 38 The Road Brand Jeep Score 5.27 46 Thing Under the Bed Brand TurboTax Score 4.68 43 Noise in the Attic Brand TurboTax Score 4.88 44 Howie Long Brand Skechers Score 4.86 22 Feel Something Again Brand Kia Score 6.18 15 This Is Getting Old Brand ETrade Score 6.79 24 This is the Pepsi Brand Pepsi Score 6.03 16 Evelyn Brand Sprint Score 6.77 23 One Team Brand Toyota Score 6.05 36 Mobility for All Brand Toyota Score 5.60 8 Good Odds Brand Toyota Score 7.05 51 Little Ones Brand T-Mobile Score 4.24 40 Rhett & Link Brand Wix.com Score 5.19 39 5 Senses with Dr Oz Brand Turkish Airlines Score 5.23 50 Time for an Audible Brand YouTube Score 4.26 11 It's Another Tide Ad Brand Tide Score 6.94 9 It's Yet Another Tide Ad Brand Tide Score 6.98 26 It's Yet Another Tide Ad Again Brand Tide Score 5.91 54 Be Celebrated Brand Blacture Score 3.98

1 Alexa Loses Her Voice Brand Amazon Alexa Score 8.34 4 It's a Tide Ad Brand Tide Score 7.67 38 Taps Brand Stella Artois Score 4.93 25 Wow Brand Pringles Score 6.04 22 Anti-Manifesto Brand Jeep Score 6.31 32 The Only Man Whose Bleep Don't Stink Brand Febreze Score 5.74 40 Built to Serve Brand Ram Trucks Score 4.86 31 You Deserve Better Brand Monster Products Score 5.74 47 Family Greatly Brand Kraft Score 4.49 33 Who Wouldn't Brand Groupon Score 5.55 35 Long Live the King Brand Lexus Score 5.47 14 Stand By You Brand Budweiser Score 6.91 18 Bud Knight Brand Bud Light Score 6.54 19 Ye Olde Pep Talk Brand Bud Light Score 6.52 23 The Perfect Fit Brand Michelob Ultra Score 6.31 8 Translator Brand Quicken Loans Score 7.35 28 I Like Beer Brand Michelob Ultra Score 5.88 15 Jeep Jurassic Brand Jeep Score 6.89 24 Icelandic Vikings Brand Ram Trucks Score 6.20 7 Human Brand M&Ms Score 7.39 12 Doritos Blaze vs. Mtn Dew Ice Part 1 Brand Doritos Score 7.11 6 Doritos Blaze vs. Mtn Dew Ice Part 2 Brand Mtn Dew Score 7.39 3 Dundee Brand Tourism Australia Score 7.76 49 Answering The Call (Justin Timberlake) Brand Verizon Score 4.28 30 Hope Detector Brand Hyundai Score 5.77 21 Answering The Call Brand Verizon Score 6.47 2 Touchdown Celebrations to Come Brand NFL Score 8.00 55 American Factory Brand WeatherTech Score 3.36 29 Peyton Manning: Vacation Quarterback Brand Universal Parks & Resorts Score 5.83 41 Make It Happen Brand Squarespace Score 4.84 45 The Professional Brand Persil ProClean Score 4.67 10 #GuacWorld Brand Avocados from Mexico Score 7.15 36 The Wonder of Us Brand Coca-Cola Score 5.43 53 Groove Brand Diet Coke Score 3.56 43 Iceberg Brand Wendy's Score 4.77 51 Giant Skip Ad Brand Intuit Score 4.12 39 The Road Brand Jeep Score 4.87 46 Thing Under the Bed Brand TurboTax Score 4.62 44 Noise in the Attic Brand TurboTax Score 4.70 50 Howie Long Brand Skechers Score 4.21 20 Feel Something Again Brand Kia Score 6.52 13 This Is Getting Old Brand ETrade Score 7.04 26 This is the Pepsi Brand Pepsi Score 5.97 16 Evelyn Brand Sprint Score 6.82 17 One Team Brand Toyota Score 6.59 34 Mobility for All Brand Toyota Score 5.50 5 Good Odds Brand Toyota Score 7.54 42 Little Ones Brand T-Mobile Score 4.81 48 Rhett & Link Brand Wix.com Score 4.45 37 5 Senses with Dr Oz Brand Turkish Airlines Score 5.31 54 Time for an Audible Brand YouTube Score 3.39 11 It's Another Tide Ad Brand Tide Score 7.11 9 It's Yet Another Tide Ad Brand Tide Score 7.18 27 It's Yet Another Tide Ad Again Brand Tide Score 5.89 52 Be Celebrated Brand Blacture Score 3.65

3 Alexa Loses Her Voice Brand Amazon Alexa Score 7.53 1 It's a Tide Ad Brand Tide Score 7.71 7 Taps Brand Stella Artois Score 6.87 14 Wow Brand Pringles Score 6.69 4 Anti-Manifesto Brand Jeep Score 7.48 25 The Only Man Whose Bleep Don't Stink Brand Febreze Score 6.03 52 Built to Serve Brand Ram Trucks Score 4.21 36 You Deserve Better Brand Monster Products Score 5.51 48 Family Greatly Brand Kraft Score 4.66 37 Who Wouldn't Brand Groupon Score 5.51 46 Long Live the King Brand Lexus Score 4.84 2 Stand By You Brand Budweiser Score 7.70 31 Bud Knight Brand Bud Light Score 5.81 24 Ye Olde Pep Talk Brand Bud Light Score 6.05 41 The Perfect Fit Brand Michelob Ultra Score 5.27 6 Translator Brand Quicken Loans Score 7.05 32 I Like Beer Brand Michelob Ultra Score 5.76 18 Jeep Jurassic Brand Jeep Score 6.55 40 Icelandic Vikings Brand Ram Trucks Score 5.34 21 Human Brand M&Ms Score 6.38 10 Doritos Blaze vs. Mtn Dew Ice Part 1 Brand Doritos Score 6.79 8 Doritos Blaze vs. Mtn Dew Ice Part 2 Brand Mtn Dew Score 6.82 5 Dundee Brand Tourism Australia Score 7.46 39 Answering The Call (Justin Timberlake) Brand Verizon Score 5.39 26 Hope Detector Brand Hyundai Score 5.97 15 Answering The Call Brand Verizon Score 6.63 11 Touchdown Celebrations to Come Brand NFL Score 6.76 49 American Factory Brand WeatherTech Score 4.62 22 Peyton Manning: Vacation Quarterback Brand Universal Parks & Resorts Score 6.12 55 Make It Happen Brand Squarespace Score 3.55 42 The Professional Brand Persil ProClean Score 5.16 16 #GuacWorld Brand Avocados from Mexico Score 6.60 30 The Wonder of Us Brand Coca-Cola Score 5.83 54 Groove Brand Diet Coke Score 3.60 19 Iceberg Brand Wendy's Score 6.53 50 Giant Skip Ad Brand Intuit Score 4.46 34 The Road Brand Jeep Score 5.67 47 Thing Under the Bed Brand TurboTax Score 4.74 45 Noise in the Attic Brand TurboTax Score 5.05 38 Howie Long Brand Skechers Score 5.50 29 Feel Something Again Brand Kia Score 5.83 20 This Is Getting Old Brand ETrade Score 6.53 23 This is the Pepsi Brand Pepsi Score 6.09 13 Evelyn Brand Sprint Score 6.73 35 One Team Brand Toyota Score 5.52 33 Mobility for All Brand Toyota Score 5.69 17 Good Odds Brand Toyota Score 6.56 53 Little Ones Brand T-Mobile Score 3.67 27 Rhett & Link Brand Wix.com Score 5.94 43 5 Senses with Dr Oz Brand Turkish Airlines Score 5.15 44 Time for an Audible Brand YouTube Score 5.13 12 It's Another Tide Ad Brand Tide Score 6.76 9 It's Yet Another Tide Ad Brand Tide Score 6.79 28 It's Yet Another Tide Ad Again Brand Tide Score 5.93 51 Be Celebrated Brand Blacture Score 4.31

Source and methodology: Conducted online by Morning Consult for Ad Age from Feb. 2 through Feb. 5, 2018, among 3,956 professionals in the advertising and marketing industry. Between 492-1515 respondents rated each ad.

Charts by Chen Wu/Ad Age