Amazon Prime Video Makes Super Bowl Debut With Trailer For Tom Clancy Series

As the streaming wars heat up, Amazon will air its first Super Bowl commercial for its Prime Video service.

The 60-second spot will promote the Prime Video original series "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan," a CIA thriller based on the book, which is set to debut Labor Day weekend.

The trailer, which runs against an audio track of soundbites from speeches by political figures like John F. Kennedy, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, will air immediately following the halftime show. It also includes the Bob Dylan song "All Along the Watchtower," performed by Devlin and featuring Ed Sheeran.

The spot on advertising's biggest stage follows Amazon's recent win at the Golden Globes for best comedy series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Prime Video joins Hulu, which is returning to the Super Bowl again this year. Last year, the streaming video service ran a spot for its critically acclaimed original series "The Handmaid's Tale." Hulu has not yet disclosed its creative for this year. It is also unclear if Netflix will return to the big game after running a spot for its original series "Stranger Things" during Super Bowl LI.

Amazon will also air a 90-second spot promoting Alexa. A teaser released last week poses the question: what would happen if Alexa lost her voice? Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos made a cameo in the video.