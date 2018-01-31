Gordon Ramsay, Cardi B, Rebel Wilson and Anthony Hopkins Replace Alexa In Amazon's Super Bowl Ad

When Amazon's Alexa loses her voice, Gordon Ramsay, Cardi B, Rebel Wilson and Sir Anthony Hopkins try to fill her place.

That's the premise of Amazon's 90-second Super Bowl spot. In this world, when you ask for music, Cardi B only plays her "Bodak Yellow." Don't try asking Ramsay for a grilled cheese recipe.

The spot, which will air in the fourth quarter, also includes a cameo from CEO Jeff Bezos.

The ad is being handled by Lucky Generals and Amazon's internal creative agency, D1.

Amazon aired three 10-second ads for Alexa in last year's game, including one that involved a collaboration with Frito-Lay ("Finger-Lick"). They went up against Google's commercial for its own voice assistant, Home ("Coming Home").

Amazon made its Super Bowl debut in 2016, promoting Alexa with a spot starring Alec Baldwin.