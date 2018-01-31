×
Super Bowl

Gordon Ramsay, Cardi B, Rebel Wilson and Anthony Hopkins Replace Alexa In Amazon's Super Bowl Ad

By Published on .

When Amazon's Alexa loses her voice, Gordon Ramsay, Cardi B, Rebel Wilson and Sir Anthony Hopkins try to fill her place.

That's the premise of Amazon's 90-second Super Bowl spot. In this world, when you ask for music, Cardi B only plays her "Bodak Yellow." Don't try asking Ramsay for a grilled cheese recipe.

The spot, which will air in the fourth quarter, also includes a cameo from CEO Jeff Bezos.

The ad is being handled by Lucky Generals and Amazon's internal creative agency, D1.

Amazon aired three 10-second ads for Alexa in last year's game, including one that involved a collaboration with Frito-Lay ("Finger-Lick"). They went up against Google's commercial for its own voice assistant, Home ("Coming Home").

Amazon made its Super Bowl debut in 2016, promoting Alexa with a spot starring Alec Baldwin.

