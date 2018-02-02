Amid #TakeAKnee, Pras Buys Super Bowl Ad Promoting Black Culture

Pras will use the commercial to introduce Blacture, a digital platform for black culture in America. Blacture will include content from artists and influencers and tell stories that are underreported in mass media, according a press release. The goal, it says, is to "promote black excellence and increase awareness and understanding of the tremendous influence the black artistic community has on American culture."

"Pras is passionate about giving black culture a voice, and, given the controversy surrounding Black Lives Matter that unfolded throughout the NFL season and the conversations taking place in the American political arena, he believes that this is the time for a call to amplify the underserved voices in black culture," the press release says.

The 30-second spot was created by Pras, who was a founding member of the Fugees, along with agency McKinney and purpose-driven shop Leijas. It was directed by Antoine Fuqua ("Training Day," "Southpaw"). It's slated to run in the third quarter of the game.

Blacture will debut in March.