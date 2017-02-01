Bill Nye Will Be Science Guy in Persil's Super Bowl Ad

Most Popular

Bill Nye the Science Guy will star in Persil's Super Bowl ad, a spokeswoman for Henkel confirmed Wednesday following release of the brand's teaser of the spot.

The teaser features "The Professional" from last year's 15-second Persil spot by TBWA, also showing an unnamed "Science Guy" making a ruckus in the background. Mr. Nye seems to be making a tough stain that Persil will be charged with removing. Henkel still hasn't said how long the spot will be or when it will run in the game.

Rival Procter & Gamble Co.'s Tide will also be in the game with New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and Jeffrey Tambor of Amazon Prime's "Transparent," who were in a teaser P&G released Monday. P&G also hasn't said how long its ad will be or when in the game it will run.

Persil and Tide are among a record four household cleaning brands in the Super Bowl this year.