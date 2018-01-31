Budweiser 'Puppy Love' Named the Best Super Bowl Ad Meter Winner So Far

Voters in USA Today's March Madness-style bracket pitting its Super Bowl Ad Meter winners so far against each other have settled on a favorite: Budweiser's 2014 "Puppy Love" by Anomaly.

The spot defeated another Bud Super Bowl ad, "Brotherhood," also by Anomaly, and also featuring Clydesdales and the trainer who'd return in "Puppy Love." The 2013 spot was used to promote Budweiser's new Twitter account, where the first post asked followers to help name the baby horse born at the Anheuser-Busch ranch in Missouri and shown in the commercial, according to its entry in the Super Bowl Ad Archive.