CollegeHumor Breaks Down the 10 Funniest Super Bowl Ads

It's telling that the tagline for these ads is "true" because they primarily capture a true and relatable feeling. The weirdness of real friendship: private shorthand lingo, inside jokes, unselfconscious silliness. Then the ad takes that core of truth and exaggerates it to brilliant absurdity—a fever dream of noise and screaming in which every new addition is louder, faster, and coming from more unexpected places. It's structured like a comedy sketch. Also notice that they're not this way because they are drinking a Budweiser—a notion that would feel utterly, insultingly false. Drinking a "Bud" is just something you happen to do when you're hanging out with friends. It's noteworthy that Budweiser is mentioned only twice at the top and once at the end, and only ever as "Bud," the way real people might talk. Would people have loved this ad so much if the long string of "wassups" had been interrupted with even one more mention of Budweiser? We honestly don't think so.

Lesson 6: Show how your brand is great instead of telling us about it

FedEx: "Cast Away" (2004)

Obviously this starts with the audience already understanding the then-recent "Cast Away" reference and Fedex's role in that movie, although that's not strictly necessary to understand the spot. It establishes a character with clear, unshakeable values ("I swore I would deliver it to you, because I work for FedEx") that we understand to be the brand's values as well. The stirring music cues us that we are in for a cathartic tearjerker scene… and then we pull the rug out from under the character with an unexpected twist, revealing that the very thing his ideals wouldn't let him do (open the package) would have saved him years of trouble. As he slumps away, her punchline of "you keep up the good work" doubles as a subconscious reminder that FedEx works well. We come out feeling that FedEx is dedicated to delivery, while only actually hearing the word "FedEx" once.

Lesson 7: Don't try to pretend that you're not advertising

Old Milwaukee: "Will Ferrell" (2013)

Here's a truth advertisers know well, but constantly try to ignore, or disguise: People hate ads. And more than that, they know when they're being advertised to. And they know how much money people pay to create these things that they hate. So why not make an ad that tacitly acknowledges all of those things? This is beauty in simplicity: Will Ferrell walks through a field, cracks open a beer… and the ad cuts off before he can say anything more about the brand. Comedy relies on surprise, and there's nothing more surprising than seeing an advertiser squander their precious thirty seconds of airtime by providing no information about their product except for the name. This is meta comedy—comedy about advertising. But if people already know they're being advertised to, it could feel more honest to embrace that truth, to comment on it, than to try to hide from it, or disguise it. P.S. It's also a regional buy, so it got a lot of publicity without having to shell out the national ad price.

Lesson 8: Map the very mundane to the very intense

Clash of Clans: "Revenge"