Danny DeVito Lolls in a Pool of Chocolate in M&M'S Super Bowl Teaser

All your #trollfoot dreams are about to come true: A chocolate-splashed Danny DeVito will star in M&M's Super Bowl spot.

The actor appears in a teaser released Monday night for the brands big-game ad lolling in a pool of the melted stuff. The spot is dripping in chocolatey historical significance: For many years, M&M's commercials ended with the red M&M rising up through a pool of liquid chocolate. This time, DeVito takes the place of the red M&M to messy effect.

The 30-second Super Bowl spot will also feature a guest appearance by YouTube star, actor and singer Todrick Hall.

M&M's announced in December it would be returning to the Super Bowl after a three-year hiatus.

M&M's previewed its commercial to a handful of film critics and captured their reactions, which were shared during the "Critics' Choice Awards" on The CW earlier in the month. The company will air an additional teaser starring DeVito during the Super Bowl pre-game show on NBC.

BBDO New York produced the teaser and upcoming commercial. It's possible they're still rinsing off.