David Schwimmer Stars in Skittles' Secret 'Super Bowl' Ad

Want the latest Super Bowl ad news in your inbox? Sign up here to receive Super Bowl Alerts, our revamped email newsletter.

It's been 23 years since David Schwimmer starred in a TV commercial. Now, he's the star of four teasers for a spot we'll (supposedly) never see.

The actor, best known for his role as Ross Geller on "Friends," is starring in the commercial Skittles says it will show during Super Bowl LII to a single fan, teenager Marcos Menendez of Los Angeles.

Schwimmer says he embraced the chance to star in a Skittles ad.

"I would never promote a product I didn't actually enjoy myself," he says.

A quartet of 15-second teasers for the secretive DDB spot is being released Wednesday. Schwimmer plays four different characters, each with a quirkiness one would expect from the "Taste the Rainbow" candy brand. Each teaser has its own wig; one includes a mustache. All share the ungrammatical tagline "Exclusive the rainbow. Taste the rainbow."