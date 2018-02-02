Fiat Chrysler Goes Big With Five Super Bowl ads

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will blanket the Super Bowl with five ads for its Jeep and Ram brands, the automaker announced today. The ad buy represents a record number for the automaker in the game and ties it with Anheuser-Busch InBev for the most ads run by a single marketer in this year's Super Bowl, based on what brands have confirmed so far.

An FCA spokeswoman declined to reveal creative details or agencies, or the lengths of each spot. DDB Chicago and FCB Chicago are among the agencies expected to be behind the work, according to people familiar with the matter. Other shops that FCA regularly works with include Goodby Silverstein & Partners, Doner, Richards Group and Huge. The automaker will run one ad in the first quarter, two in the second quarter and one each in the third and fourth quarters.

FCA CMO Olivier Francois.

FCA under Chief Marketing Officer Oliver Francois has a history of connecting its Super Bowl ads with historical figures, pop culture icons, music stars and movies. This year is expected to be no different. The automaker keeps its plans close to the vest and never releases ads, or even teasers, early, making it an outlier among brands that seek to build Super Bowl ad hype days and even weeks in advance.

Francois also has a habit of making last-minute creative decisions, while picking work from several agencies, big and small, so anything is possible. According to people familiar with the matter, ad ideas that have circulated in recent weeks include making links to the upcoming movie "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," a Martin Luther King speech and a Queen song. Ads for the Ram brand have recently included vikings—not Minnesota Vikings, but real-life vikings, a creative ploy that might be suitable for the Super Bowl considering it is being played in Minnesota.