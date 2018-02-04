Fiat Chrysler's 'Martin Luther King' Ad Draws Social Media Backlash

In a five-ad Super Bowl blitz, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles used a Martin Luther King Jr. speech, a classic scene from "Jurassic Park" and Queen's "We Will Rock You" to market its Jeep and Ram brands. The ad haul, totaling 240 seconds, tied Anheuser-Busch InBev for the most air time in the game.

But the MLK ad drew heat on social media with some critics accusing the automaker of appropriating the civil rights leader's words for commercial gain.

FCA's approach hued to tactics long used by global chief marketing officer Olivier Francois, who is fond of calling on historical figures and movie and music stars backed by montages of vehicles and everyday people. He also has a tendency to source ideas from a wide array of agencies, often making last-minute decisions on the winners.

This year's lineup included ads from agencies that have previously worked with the automaker, Goodby Silverstein & Partners, FCB Chicago and DDB Chicago. But two newcomers on FCA also made the cut, Arnold Worldwide and Highdive, a six-person Chicago-based boutique agency led by two DDB Chicago veterans, Mark Gross and Chad Broude.

Below, a look at the five ads:

'Built to Serve'

Highdive's 60-second ad, which is called "Built to Serve," aired in the second quarter for Ram and made use of an MLK speech delivered 50 years ago today (Feb. 4, 1968) in which the civil rights icon declared that "everybody can be great" because everybody can serve. The spot melds images of a farmer, barber, fishermen, teacher, military members and other everyday people.