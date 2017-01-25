GoDaddy Brings the Internet to Life in Super Bowl Ad

Most Popular

If you ever wondered what the internet would look like if its was a person, GoDaddy will have the answer in its Super Bowl commercial.

The internet services provider will bring the internet to life, turning the web into a person. GoDaddy released a teaser of the spot on Wednesday, featuring cats riding Roomba vacuums. The teaser is meant to play on the popularity of cat videos on the internet.

GoDaddy didn't tap a celebrity to play the "Internet." Brent Vartan, managing partner of Bullish, GoDaddy's brand agency, said they felt like they had a strong enough idea that they didn't need to "juice it up" with a celebrity.

In GoDaddy's commercial, we will be introduced to the "Internet," who is covered in tattoos of web references, like Wi-Fi symbols, memes and floppy discs. The 30-second game day spot will include a look inside the house of the "Internet" and will feature a song made popular by the internet. While most of the references included in the commercial will be recognizable to a broad audience, there will be some more obscure references hidden throughout.

The full spot will bow on Jan. 31 during a CBS special.

GoDaddy will use the Super Bowl to promote its new GoCentral service, which combines mobile optimization and website builder with marketing and e-commerce features to help customers find an audience for their products or services, said Barb Rechterman, chief marketing officer, GoDaddy.

GoDaddy also launched microsite (GoDaddy.com/TheInternet) on Wednesday for the character who personifies the "Internet."

The Super Bowl spot, titled "Good Morning," is part of the company's larger campaign the "Internet Wants You," which looks at how people use the internet to make ideas reality.