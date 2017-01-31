Honda Super Bowl Teaser Shows Steve Carell in High School

Most Popular

Honda is not releasing details about its Super Bowl ad yet. But based on a teaser released today, it involves Steve Carell coming to life in his high school yearbook. The automaker released the teaser today on Twitter and Facebook.

When you first start out, it's hard to know where you'll end up. See you 2/5/17. #PowerOfDreams pic.twitter.com/9uit3d2qWZ — Honda (@Honda) January 31, 2017

The 60-second ad is by Honda agency of record RPA and will feature the redesigned 2017 Honda CR-V. Susie Rossick, assistant VP-Honda Auto Marketing, said in a statement earlier this month that "with the largest audience and reach of any single television event, the Super Bowl is a platform befitting the CR-V's status as the best-selling SUV in America, and the perfect place to celebrate CR-V's 20th anniversary."

Last year Honda ran a 60-second Super Bowl ad for its Ridgeline truck that featured sheep singing Queen's "Somebody to Love."