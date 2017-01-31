Super Bowl

Honda Super Bowl Teaser Shows Steve Carell in High School

By Published on .

Honda is not releasing details about its Super Bowl ad yet. But based on a teaser released today, it involves Steve Carell coming to life in his high school yearbook. The automaker released the teaser today on Twitter and Facebook.

The 60-second ad is by Honda agency of record RPA and will feature the redesigned 2017 Honda CR-V. Susie Rossick, assistant VP-Honda Auto Marketing, said in a statement earlier this month that "with the largest audience and reach of any single television event, the Super Bowl is a platform befitting the CR-V's status as the best-selling SUV in America, and the perfect place to celebrate CR-V's 20th anniversary."

Last year Honda ran a 60-second Super Bowl ad for its Ridgeline truck that featured sheep singing Queen's "Somebody to Love."

