Intuit Buys First Super Bowl Ad for Its Own Brand (and Gets One for TurboTax, Too)

Intuit next month will air its first Super Bowl spot promoting the corporate brand.

The company's QuickBooks brand previously hosted a small business contest that twice awarded up-and-coming companies a Super Bowl commercial. And Intuit's TurboTax has been a regular Super Bowl advertiser since 2014.

But Inituit itself, which also owns Mint, hasn't tried to make a household name for itself with a Super Bowl ad of its own. Now it says it plans to run one 15-second spot for the parent company brand in the game on Feb. 4. Intuit worked with Phenomenon and Passion Animation Studios on the creative.

QuickBooks began its "Small Business Big Game" contest in 2014, ultimately bringing girls' toy marketer GoldieBlox to the big stage. It came back in 2016 to award Death Wish Coffee a free Super Bowl spot.

TurboTax will also return to the Super Bowl for with its fifth consecutive spot, a 60-second commercial, according to Intuit. Creative duties are being handled by Wieden & Kennedy

In 2017, TurboTax ran one 45-second spot featuring Humpty Dumpty to promote SmartLook, a live video connection to a TurboTax expert, credentialed CPA or enrolled agent to answer customers' questions.

~ ~ ~

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article said Gallegos United helped create TurboTax's commercial in the upcoming Super Bowl LII. The agency worked on TurboTax's seasonal campaign, but not the Super Bowl ad itself.