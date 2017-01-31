KFC Has Two Colonels in its First Super Bowl Commercial -- Watch It Here

Most Popular

KFC is doubling down in its first official Super Bowl commercial, showcasing two of its celebrity colonels in a fourth-quarter spot.

The "Colonel vs. Colonel" commercial features Georgia Gold Colonel Billy Zane, who made his colonel debut in late January, and Kentucky Buckets Colonel Rob Riggle, who has been on air promoting KFC's fictitious football team throughout the 2016-2017 NFL season.

During the 15-second spot, Mr. Zane pushes the new Georgia Gold chicken in his gold coating and gold office as Mr. Riggle's character tries to interrupt him, albeit largely unsuccessfully.

KFC's decision to snag a spot during the Super Bowl comes as competition in the fried chicken category heats up. Along with KFC's Georgia Gold launch last week, Yum Brands sibling Taco Bell began selling its Naked Chicken Chalupa. Smaller rival Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen continues to promote limited-time flavors such as cajun wings. Other brands seeing strength in fried chicken include sector leader Chick-fil-A, while Shake Shack's chicken sandwich has been a hot seller and burger-focused Wendy's is promoting a Spicy Sriracha chicken sandwich.

Meanwhile, KFC joins a list of first-time Super Bowl advertisers including Busch, Fiji Water, King's Hawaiian, PepsiCo's Lifewtr, Wendy's, 84 Lumber, A 10 Haircare and P&G's Febreze and Mr. Clean. Last year, KFC ran a 30-second commercial during Super Bowl 50's pre-game show and an in-game spot in CBS's live stream of the big game, but did not have a spot on the TV broadcast of the game itself.

A trio of longer teaser videos for YouTube show more of the KFC colonels' interaction, including a game of rock, paper, scissors, arm wrestling and a tense-meets-funny fireside chat over whether there is only one real colonel, all of which takes place in the golden lair presumably occupied by Mr. Zane's spokescharacter.

The spot and teasers are the latest work for KFC from Wieden & Kennedy in the colonels-focused advertising campaign, which has featured a growing list of celebrities donning Colonel Sanders' white suit since it began running in 2015.

The new work, including the Super Bowl commercial, marks the first time two of the celebrity colonels have been shown on screen together.

Still, it's not the first time two stars have appeared on air to hawk Georgia Gold. During Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble broadcast, WWE stars Enzo and Cass promoted the new line. That collaboration between the wrestling entertainment group and KFC is set to run on WWE Network until early April.

Then, another colonel is slated to appear. Last week, KFC Chief Marketing Officer Kevin Hochman said KFC is planning a "huge" launch for the end of April with another new colonel.