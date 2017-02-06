The Winners of USA Today's Super Bowl Ad Meter Are ...

Kia's "Hero's Journey" has been crowned the most popular ad from Super Bowl LI by online panelists in USA Today's annual Super Bowl Ad Meter.
Ad Meter ratings opened on the Wednesday before the game this year in a reflection of the many, many Super Bowl ads already circulating online. The results reflect the average rating that voters gave ads on a range from 1 to 10. The 5 top-rated ads were:
1. Kia's "Hero's Journey"
Rating: 7.47
2. Honda "Yearbooks"
Rating: 6.96
3. Audi "Daughter"
Rating: 6.87
4. Budweiser "Born the Hard Way"
Rating: 6.84
5. Tide "#Bradshaw Stain"
Rating: 6.77
