Watch the First Super Bowl Spot From King's Hawaiian

Most Popular

King's Hawaiian is ready to serve up its first Super Bowl commercial, with hopes the big game's big advertising stage will help its existing bread lines and its new line of Hawaiian-inspired BBQ sauces.

The 30-second commercial, "False Cabinet," is set to air during the first ad slot of the fourth quarter and show the lengths some people will go to in order to keep the brand's products for themselves.

King's Hawaiian joins a list of brands making their Super Bowl ad debut this year, including 84 Lumber, Busch, Fiji Water, PepsiCo's Lifewtr, Wendy's, A 10 Haircare and P&G's Febreze and Mr. Clean. Advertising during the Super Bowl is a pricey proposition, with 30-second spots reportedly going for $5 million for Super Bowl LI. The cost can pay off for brands, as they have the chance to cash in during an event that millions of people watch live and continue to watch during commercial breaks.

Related Stories Super Bowl LI Complete Ad Chart

In the King's Hawaiian commercial, a father puting away groceries shows his friend how he stores the brand's rolls in a secret location hidden at the back of a kitchen cabinet. On the other side of the wall, however, the father's child shows his friend how there are always King's Hawaiian rolls inside a clock cabinet. A bottle of the new BBQ sauce is briefly shown in the kitchen cabinet, and the line is also mentioned near the end of the spot.

The commercial comes from Levit Agency and was directed by Mike Bigelow, with Gartner as the production company.

The ad is the biggest step yet in King's Hawaiian's 2017 campaign, which includes TV and online advertising. The sauces also got some TV exposure earlier in January, when they were featured in a competition on NBC's "The New Celebrity Apprentice."

King's Hawaiian is best known for its dinner rolls, with other products including a variety of other breads including buns for hamburgers and hot dogs. Its line of four Hawaiian-inspired BBQ sauces is in some areas now and should have national distribution by the spring, the company said.