Kraft to Bring its Real-Life Family Push to the Super Bowl

A scene from Kraft's recent campaign featuring 'real' people instead of actors. Credit: Kraft

Kraft Heinz Co. is taking its biggest step yet in promoting Kraft as a brand, buying a spot in the Super Bowl for the name that's prominently featured on its Kraft Singles and other packaged foods.

The Kraft brand began running a "Family Greatly" campaign in December that features real families rather than established actors in an online video. It is planning the same approach for the Super Bowl ad, which like the online approach comes from Leo Burnett.

Further details on the Super Bowl commercial were not immediately available. It is the first big-game commercial for the Kraft brand itself, which appears on products including Kraft Singles, cheese, macaroni and cheese, dressing, mayonnaise and barbecue sauce. (In a similar vein, after buying Super Bowl ads to promote its brands such as QuickBooks and TurboTax, Intuit this year is running its first Super Bowl spot for its own brand.)

The broader Kraft Heinz company, the product of a 2015 merger of two major packaged foods players, is no stranger to the Super Bowl. Heinz ketchup last advertised during the Super Bowl in 2016 with its "Wiener Stampede" spot. The company's Mio water flavoring drops ran an ad featuring Tracy Morgan in 2013. The Planters brand showed the odd attraction of a woman with a unibrow during the 2008 game.

Kraft's Family Greatly video has already been viewed more than 13 million times online, Kraft says.