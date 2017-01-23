See Lexus' Super Bowl ad

Most Popular

Lil' Buck -- who challenges gravity in a new ad for Apple's AirPod headphones -- will dance onto advertising's biggest stage in a Super Bowl ad for Lexus.

The Toyota-owned luxury auto brand today released an extended 60-second version of the ad. The spot, called "Man & Machine," features the new LC 500 performance coupe. The soundtrack is "Move Your Body" by Sia. Actress Minnie Driver provides the voiceover. The ad was directed by Jonas Åkerlund and handled by Lexus agency-of-record Team One.

Lexus is using its first Super Bowl appearance since 2015 to debut a new global tagline, "Experience Amazing," which the brand says reflects Lexus' "historically unyielding commitment to providing the best possible customer experiences." A 30-second version of the ad will run in the game during the second quarter.

"Lexus' newest models reaffirm the brand's performance, engineering, design, and craftsmanship prowess," Brian Bolain, general manager for Lexus marketing, said in a statement. "The LC and LS were built from the ground up to satisfy the most demanding and discerning luxury buyers, and reflect a brand ethos that aligns with the world's best luxury lifestyle brands."

Charles "Lil Buck" Riley specializes in a dance style called jookin. The amazingly flexible artist has shared the stage with the likes of Yo-Yo Ma, the New York City Ballet and Cirque du Soleil, according to this profile in the Los Angeles Times.