M&M's Eager to Keep Super Bowl Plot Going With Pre-Roll Spots

Whether or not it rates as one of the night's top ads on Sunday, M&Ms is eager to keep its Super Bowl story going after the game.

Online pre-roll ads slated to begin running Monday continue the arc from M&M's "Human" 30-second spot.

The campaign, from BBDO New York, relies on the likeability of Danny DeVito and some humorous danger. And if the M&M's playbook seems a bit familiar, you might be thinking of the strategy used by sibling brand Snickers last year, when it relied on the star power of Adam Driver and some painful action in the "Old West" that it followed up with a 15-second "Apology" the day after.

But, of course, Snickers isn't in the game this year. If nothing else, M&Ms seems to have gotten its money's worth out of its contract with DeVito. The online pre-roll ads (there are 6-second and 15-second versions) mark the brand's third use of the aging actor. First, there was a chocolate-filled teaser. Then came the Super Bowl spot itself, pre-released Monday.

In the main spot, the Red M&M's "spokescandy" complains to buddy Brown about how people keep trying to eat him, then wishes on a lucky penny to become human.