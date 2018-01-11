Here Come Brands' Ads Promoting Their Upcoming Super Bowl Ads

It's time for marketers to begin advertising their expensive Super Bowl ads.

A teaser made to run ahead of tonight's Critics' Choice Awards depicts critics reacting to M&M's planned spot, which will mark the Mars chocolate brand's return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2014. Ads this year are going in the ballpark of $5 million for 30 seconds, up from $4.4 million (adjusted for inflation) four years ago.

The 30-second teaser relies on movie promotion elements. A small number of film critics from the Broadcast Television Journalists Association, which presents the Critics' Choice Awards, previewed the M&Ms Super Bowl spot. In tonight's teaser, four critics are seated in a theater as dramatic music plays.

As he reacts to something the group just viewed, Sam Rubin, an entertainment anchor for KTLA 5 in Los Angeles, utters words like "outrageous," "cathartic," and "breathtaking." Shawn Edwards, a film critic for Fox-TV in Kansas City, adds the appropriate response: "Sam, dude, it's an M&Ms commercial."

The critics spot is set to run during the Critics' Choice Awards Red Carpet Show on the CW. It does not include M&Ms' talking candy characters, though a single red candy is shown in a "coming soon" shot at the end. M&Ms plays up its ties to moviegoing in Thursday's content by having Rubin eating M&Ms in the theater.

The campaign runs across CW properties, including broadcast, online and social media.

M&Ms worked with Sam Rubin Entertainment to develop the content integration and with Phantom Firm LA on production. The brand's 30-second Super Bowl spot from BBDO is set to run during the first quarter of the Feb. 4 game.