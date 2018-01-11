×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Super Bowl

Monster Products Sets Iggy Azalea to Star in First Super Bowl Ad

Published on .

Iggy Azalea performs during a Monster CES party at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palacethis week in Las Vegas.
Iggy Azalea performs during a Monster CES party at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palacethis week in Las Vegas. Credit: Brandon Magnus#ENT/Getty Images

Monster Products, a marketer of headphones and speakers, will make its Super Bowl debut with a spot starring Iggy Azalea, the company announced at the Consumer Electronics Show on Wednesday and in a subsequent tweet.

Given what's expected to be hyper-sensitivity to how women are portrayed in Super Bowl commercials amid the #metoo movement, it will be interesting to see how Monster Products utilizes Azalea, whose career has been riddled with controversy and a fair share of feuds.

The Australian rapper put on a racy performance in Las Vegas this week. The Daily Mail described the scene as "male dominated" and said Azalea touched herself seductively and was spanked by her backup dancers.

A Monster Products spokesman did not return a request for comment.

Azalea has had some dust-ups on social media with brands like Papa John's and Steve Madden over the years. With her 2014 single "Fancy," Azalea was expected to become a major hip-hop star. But she encountered setbacks upon the release of her sophomore album. Azalea will be debuting a new single in her commercial with Monster.

Most Popular
In this article:
JOIN US