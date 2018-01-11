Monster Products Sets Iggy Azalea to Star in First Super Bowl Ad

Iggy Azalea performs during a Monster CES party at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palacethis week in Las Vegas. Credit: Brandon Magnus#ENT/Getty Images

Monster Products, a marketer of headphones and speakers, will make its Super Bowl debut with a spot starring Iggy Azalea, the company announced at the Consumer Electronics Show on Wednesday and in a subsequent tweet.

@HeadMonster announces that @IGGYAZALEA is now part of the @MonsterProducts family and is set to help launch the NEW #AirLinks #Elements which will culminate with Iggy staring in our first-ever @SuperBowl commercial 🎉👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/EiGyTKvo1k — Monster EU (@Monster_EU) January 8, 2018

Given what's expected to be hyper-sensitivity to how women are portrayed in Super Bowl commercials amid the #metoo movement, it will be interesting to see how Monster Products utilizes Azalea, whose career has been riddled with controversy and a fair share of feuds.

The Australian rapper put on a racy performance in Las Vegas this week. The Daily Mail described the scene as "male dominated" and said Azalea touched herself seductively and was spanked by her backup dancers.

A Monster Products spokesman did not return a request for comment.

Azalea has had some dust-ups on social media with brands like Papa John's and Steve Madden over the years. With her 2014 single "Fancy," Azalea was expected to become a major hip-hop star. But she encountered setbacks upon the release of her sophomore album. Azalea will be debuting a new single in her commercial with Monster.