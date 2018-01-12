6 Sexist Super Bowl Ads (and One Honorable Mention)

Amid seemingly daily accusations of sexual harassment and women stepping up to tell their stories of abuse in the workplace, Super Bowl LII advertisers may want to be thoughtful about how they feature women in their big-game ads.

Portraying women as strong, equal characters during the Super Bowl has not, to say the least, been the priority thus far. The big game has more often been a playground for, if not abject sexism, stereotypical images of females (and males). That's when women get a featured role at all, a subtler but perhaps even more challenging problem.

From casting women as nags to making burger eating nearly a sex act, these spots demonstrate how low Super Bowl advertising can go.

Budweiser "Tune Out," 2004