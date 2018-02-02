NBC Says Super Bowl Sold Out, Just Two Days Before the Game

Sprint's ad in the Super Bowl features some know-it-all robots. Credit: Sprint

With less than 48 hours until kickoff, NBC said Friday evening that it considers itself officially sold out of commercial time in the Super Bowl.

Dan Lovinger, exec VP of ad sales at NBC Sports Group, said the Peacock booked record revenue for a Super Bowl.

Earlier on Friday, Wix.com said it had made a last-minute buy in the game, despite previously saying that it would sit out this year's game. Wix.com Chief Marketing Officer Omer Shai said the decision was based on getting a "good deal" that they couldn't pass up.

Toyota also said that it had made a late decision to increase its ad buy to three spots from two.

And Wendy's has said its decision to return to the game was a recent one.

The last time the peacock aired the big game, it announced its sales completion four days before. Broadcasters used to sell out the Super Bowl as early as the fall, but that's changed. In recent years CBS and Fox have refrained from announcing when they sold out of commercial time in the Super Bowl.

NBC has been seeking more than $5 million for a 30-second spot in this year's game.

On Jan. 11, NBC said it still had about 10 spots in the game left to fill. At the time, Lovinger said he expected to generate $500 million in ad revenue linked to the Super Bowl, including pre and post-game units as well as commercials during the "This Is Us" episode following the game.