NFL's Super Bowl Ad Shows Toddler Versions of NFL Legends

What did coach Mike Ditka look like as a toddler? That's a scary thought -- unless maybe you live in Chicago -- but one the National Football League tackles in its 30-second Super Bowl ad called "Super Bowl Baby Legends."

The ad -- which is by Grey, New York and will run in the third quarter -- features toddler look-alikes of Mr. Ditka, Michael Irvin, VInce Lombardi, Joe Namath, Bill Belichick, Marshawn Lynch and Von Miller, who is played by the daughter of former NFL player Ty Law.

The spot is a follow-up to the "Super Bowl Babies Choir" spot that ran in last year's game. That ad was touted as "the biggest collection of Super Bowl Babies" and showed fans born in winning cities approximately nine months after the game.

This year's ad is backed by "You're the Inspiration" by Chicago.

"We are excited to build upon the success of last year's Super Bowl Babies campaign," said NFL Chief Marketing Officer Dawn Hudson. "Through our new spot, we wanted to engage viewers of all ages in a fun fashion while also celebrating players, coaches, and legends who have helped make football America's game."

The final scene shows toddler versions of Super Bowl combatants Devonta Freeman of the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots' Mr. Belichick with the Super Bowl trophy between them.