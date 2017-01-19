Persil ProClean Laundry Detergent Returns to Super Bowl

A scene from Persil's 15-second Super Bowl debut in 2016.

Premium laundry detergent Persil ProClean will return to the Super Bowl.

While Henkel's Persil didn't reveal details about the creative, it said it enlisted the help of "The Professional," its stain-fighting hero.

"Last year's appearance in Super Bowl 50 was instrumental in getting the Persil name recognized across the country," Janell Holas, VP-marketing, Persil, said in a statement. "We are excited to leverage our new commercial this year, giving our North American consumers yet another reason to switch to Persil ProClean -- because we know once they try it, they'll love it!"

Representatives of Persil said the length and creative approach had not yet been determined.

This is the brand's second Super Bowl spot, following its debut in last year's game ("#1 Rated"), 15 seconds of comparative advertising that stood out not least for promoting packaged goods in an ad roster more often focused on autos, beverages and snacks. But in Super Bowl LI, Persil joins other cleaning brands, Procter & Gamble's Mr. Clean and Febreze, that have also secured ad berths.

Henkel's Persil ProClean line was introduced in March 2015.

Persil worked with TBWA on the creative.