Peyton Manning Goes on Vacation in Universal Parks' Super Bowl Ad

Universal Parks & Resorts has tapped Peyton Manning for its first Super Bowl ad since 2010.

In the 30-second ad, released by Universal on Tuesday, Manning coaches families on how to get the most out of Universal's locations in Orlando and Hollywood. The ad was created in-house.

"Fear is not an option," Peyton says as a rollercoaster plunges.

An extended version of the spot will air during NBC's pre-game show.

Universal aired its first spot for its Orlando resort in 2002 when the tourism industry was struggling following the Sept. 11 attacks. David & Goliath created a 60-second spot, "I Want," inviting adults to get away from it all on a family-friendly trip.

It returned to the big game in 2010 to promote the opening of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The ad, by Rosso Media of the U.K., featured Harry Potter along with two children and showed scenes from the themed Potter site.