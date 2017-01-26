TBT: Watch President Trump Get Outsmarted in Century 21's 2012 Super Bowl Ad

Most Popular

Super Bowl XLVI gave us Chrysler's provocative "Halftime In America" starring Clint Eastwood, Doritos' crowd-pleasing "Sling Baby" and none other than future President Donald Trump being bested by a Century 21 real estate agent.

In the first Super Bowl commercial for the real estate agency, Mr. Trump sits at a negotiation table, framed in a shot evoking his appearances on "The Apprentice." He strikes a deal with a Century 21 real estate agent only to find out that he bid more than necessary.

"Then I want a do-over," President Trump replies.

The commercial was meant to promote Century 21's motto: "Smarter. Bolder. Faster" and also featured former NFL star Deion Sanders and Olympian Apolo Ohno.

The same week that the ad aired in the 2012 game, Mr. Trump also made news by endorsing Mitt Romney for President.

The ad came as Century 21 was revamping its marketing strategy. The marketer returned to advertise in the 2013 Super Bowl, without Mr. Trump or the other celebrities.

