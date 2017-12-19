×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Super Bowl

Pringles to Air Its First Super Bowl Commercial

Published on .

Pringles will air its first Super Bowl ad to kick off its new "Flavor Stacking" campaign, a 30-second ad in the first half.

While the brand did not reveal details of the spot, created by Grey Group, a spokeswoman said the focus will be on "celebrating fun and encouraging playful behavior."

Pringles has been a bright spot for Kellogg, which along with other packaged food companies has felt some pressure on sales. Kellogg bought Pringles from Procter & Gamble in 2012.

"The Pringles Super Bowl advertisement is an opportunity to show people a fun, new way to enjoy their favorite Pringles flavors with their family and friends," Yuvraj Arora, senior VP of marketing for Kellogg's U.S. Snacks division, said in a statement. "Whether there are four people at home or 30 people at your party, this idea's 'Now why didn't I think of that?' spirit brings a whole new way to snack during the big game this year."

Related Stories

According to a Pringles rep, Super Bowl weekend was the fourth-highest weekend in sales for the brand last year.

Most Popular
In this article:
JOIN US