Mr. Clean, Febreze Go Where Few Cleaners Have -- the Super Bowl

Procter & Gamble Co. is preparing to clean up at the Super Bowl, as two of its home care brands will make their Super Bowl debuts.

Credit: Procter & Gamble Co.

Mr. Clean is eight years older than the Super Bowl but has never had an ad in the game until this year. He'll join Febreze on the Big Game Feb. 5 on Fox. The move into TV's most-watched event comes as P&G Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard has pushed for mass-reach advertising of late.

Febreze will have a 30-second spot from Grey, New York, in the second quarter, according to a spokesman, part of an effort that will also include an online video, a digital campaign and teaser spot to be released later this month.

Mr. Clean, which is also the Official Cleaner of Super Bowl LI, will have a 30-second spot during the third quarter from Leo Burnett, Toronto, with a teaser to be released later this month.

The buy is significant for Mr. Clean. The brand spent a relatively modest $23.4 million on TV in the past year, according to iSpot.tv estimates, vs. $140 million for Febreze. With a spot on the game valued at $5 miillion, the Mr. Clean buy for this year's Super Bowl buy could represent about 20% of what the brand spent on TV all of last year.

Laundry detergents – specifically P&G's Tide and Henkel's Persil – have advertised on the Super Bowl in recent years. But household cleaners and deodorizers have been fairly rare.

The only prior entry came from tiny American Home Health for its PS brand of household cleaners based on formulas from healthcare facilities in 2006. That ad supported a launch into more than 1,000 Target stores. But American Home Health lost its place at Target within six weeks, and was essentially out of business a year later.