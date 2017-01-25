Salon Hair Care Brand Makes Super Bowl Debut

Most Popular

Hair care brand It's a 10 Haircare will air its first Super Bowl commercial.

The company, whose products are used in salons, will air a 30-second spot in the third quarter of the big game.

The commercial will mark It's A 10 Haircare's expansion into the male hair category with the launch of the "He's a 10" collection.

"There is no better way to reach a captive audience of men and women, not to mention their hairstylists and barbers, simultaneously," Carolyn Aronson, founder and CEO of It's a 10 Haircare, said in a statement.

It's a 10 Haircare worked with Havas Edge and Hungry Man Production on the commercial. The spot is directed by Oscar-nominated Bryan Buckley.