How Did Skechers Afford That Super Bowl Buy?

Skechers returned to the Super Bowl Sunday with a national ad featuring NFL Hall of Fame player Howie Long. Long highlighted the Manhattan Beach, Calif.-based footwear brand's wide-fit shoes in a fairly forgettable ad that aired at the end of the first quarter.

"This is what I feel like when I wear regular shoes—cramped and uncomfortable," laments Long, squashed between two other passengers on an airplane. After being upgraded, he explains that's why he wears Skechers' wide-fit shoes. "It's like first class for your feet," he says.

Viewers weren't super impressed with the 15-second spot. And many wondered how the sneaker brand even had the money—about $5 million for a 30-second spot, according to experts—to afford a Super Bowl buy.

Honestly who is buying skechers how do they still have money for a super bowl commercial — Danny Gold (@DGisSERIOUS) February 5, 2018

Where does Skechers get this money from?? — Dijana (@PulpMyFiction) February 5, 2018

How much do you think Skechers paid to air that ad targeting only people with wide feet#SuperBowl — Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) February 5, 2018

You're telling me that Skechers has super bowl money? — gav (@avolosk) February 5, 2018

However, such naysayers might be surprised to know that Skechers is more than holding its own among the wide and narrow alike. The company recently reported record quarterly earnings with a net sales increase of 16 percent over the year-earlier period to $1.1 billion, primarily led by international growth. The brand listed $92.3 million in net earnings—a 42 percent rise over the year-earlier period. Skechers reports fourth quarter results, which will include its holiday sales, on Feb. 8.

The brand's last Super Bowl spot was in 2015, when it made a last-minute buy to air a spot it had already been running with baseball player Pete Rose. The company has a roster of athletes that include Joe Namath and Wayne Gretzky.