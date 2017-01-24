Skittles Releases Its Super Bowl Spot

Skittles' Super Bowl LI spot 'Romance' Credit: Skittles

Skittles is unveiling its third consecutive Super Bowl spot nearly two weeks before the big game, as the candy brand tries to multiply the value of its 30-second buy.

The spot, titled "Romance," is essentially Skittles' take on budding love. A guy repeatedly tosses the colorful candy into a girl's window. She catches them in her mouth, and then so do plenty of others.

After the girl's multiple catches, mom, dad, grandma and a few others -- including a beaver -- move in to catch the rainbow, as the brand might say.

The spot ends with the line "Romance the Rainbow, Taste the Rainbow."

The Super Bowl LI commercial, set to air during the first quarter of the game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, comes from Adam&EveDDB.

Skittles, made by Mars' Wrigley unit, plans to roll out more Super Bowl-related elements ahead of the game. Sibling brand Snickers, from the Mars chocolate division, also plans to return to the big game.

In December, Matt Montei, senior director of confections and seasonal business for Wrigley, described the Skittles spot by saying: "Imagine a love story brought to you in a way that only Skittles can tell it and then you can imagine it will poke some holes in reality along the way."